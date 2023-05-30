40,236 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VTWO opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.