40,398 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,609,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,790 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 921.9% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,336 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.25. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

