41,981 Shares in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 28.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Up 1.1 %

SII opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $867.36 million, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 14.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.