6,700 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WY opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $40.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

