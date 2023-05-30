85,122 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 85,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 7.51. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $134.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Clearfield

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

