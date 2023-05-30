AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Short Interest Update

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,620,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 24,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

ABCL opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of -0.12.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

