Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) versus Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Financial Contrast

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 8.59% 12.98% 6.19% Accuray -2.32% -19.56% -2.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $18.87 billion 3.63 $1.78 billion $5.33 45.24 Accuray $429.91 million 0.81 -$5.35 million ($0.11) -33.00

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Becton, Dickinson and and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 1 7 0 2.88 Accuray 0 0 2 0 3.00

Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus price target of $276.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.71%. Accuray has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 99.72%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Accuray on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via its Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

