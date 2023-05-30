AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 855,800 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.90). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2,696.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. Equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 794,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

