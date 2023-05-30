Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.
Shares of SLRN opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $25.84.
Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.
