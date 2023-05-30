Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SLRN opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

In other Acelyrin news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 60,000 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake purchased 1,250,000 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,790,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,233,122. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008 over the last three months.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

