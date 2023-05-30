ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Down 13.9% in May

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 83,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on ACNB. StockNews.com began coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.
Insider Activity at ACNB
In other ACNB news, EVP Brett D. Fulk purchased 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,010.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at $55,072.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,432 shares of company stock worth $71,302 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ACNB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $261.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.36.
ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACNB Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.
About ACNB
ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.
Read More
