ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Down 13.9% in May

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 83,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACNB. StockNews.com began coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Get ACNB alerts:

Insider Activity at ACNB

In other ACNB news, EVP Brett D. Fulk purchased 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,010.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at $55,072.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,432 shares of company stock worth $71,302 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACNB Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the second quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ACNB by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ACNB by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ACNB by 16,530.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ACNB by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $261.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.36.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

About ACNB

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.