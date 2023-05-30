Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,066,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.22% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

See Also

