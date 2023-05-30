Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACXP Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,066,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.22% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.