Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 471,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Adicet Bio stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $21.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.20.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 17.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.
Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
