adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $126.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.33.
ADDYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
adidas Stock Up 0.2 %
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.12. adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
adidas Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.