Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $109.05 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average is $137.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,844.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

