Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.65.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $112.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.51.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

