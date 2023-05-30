Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

