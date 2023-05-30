Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

