Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.14 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.