Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$70.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.88.
AFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$52.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$992.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.60. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$28.80 and a 12 month high of C$63.40.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -23.08%.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
