Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.76. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

In related news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Air Transport Services Group news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,075 shares of company stock worth $267,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

