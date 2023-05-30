Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -138.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -716.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

