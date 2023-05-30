Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

NYSE:BABA opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.95. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

