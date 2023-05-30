Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.