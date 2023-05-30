Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $131,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

