Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,482,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 810,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,466,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 32,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

