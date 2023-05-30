Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,662,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.5 %

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

LW stock opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $115.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

