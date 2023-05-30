Amalgamated Bank Buys 35,350 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,100 shares of company stock worth $15,962,206 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

PHM opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

