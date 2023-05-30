Amalgamated Bank Has $5.26 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,345 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

PB stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

