Amalgamated Bank Has $5.76 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,708,000 after acquiring an additional 146,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,898,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.