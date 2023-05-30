Amalgamated Bank Purchases 14,268 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

