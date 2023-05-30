Amalgamated Bank Purchases 239 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $399.16 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $410.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

