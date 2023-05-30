Amalgamated Bank Purchases 589 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Bruker worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bruker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Bruker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Bruker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BRKR opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

