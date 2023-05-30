Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,157 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

