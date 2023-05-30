Amalgamated Bank Sells 70,949 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,949 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 103,025 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE:TRGP opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.