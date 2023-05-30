American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,190,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 69,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.
In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $18.22.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
