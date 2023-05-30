American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,190,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 69,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $18.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

