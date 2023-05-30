American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

