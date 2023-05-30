American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,974 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

