American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of TEGNA worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 443,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 151,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGNA. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

TEGNA Price Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.