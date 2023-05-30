American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aspen Technology worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,653,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 653,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

AZPN stock opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -172.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day moving average is $208.37. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.40 and a one year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

