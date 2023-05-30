American International Group Inc. Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,565 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Activity

Kroger Price Performance

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.