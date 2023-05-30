American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 552,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Mattel worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

