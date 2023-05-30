American International Group Inc. Purchases 714 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.64.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

