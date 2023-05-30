American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Olin worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 52.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Olin by 50,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Olin Stock Up 1.5 %

OLN opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

