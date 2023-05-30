American International Group Inc. Sells 1,223 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

NYSE:LHX opened at $178.76 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.51 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

