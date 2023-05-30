American International Group Inc. Sells 1,998 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

CMI stock opened at $212.64 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

