American International Group Inc. Sells 3,138 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Fluor Stock Up 1.6 %

Fluor stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fluor

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.