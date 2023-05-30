American International Group Inc. Sells 3,173 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

VOYA stock opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

