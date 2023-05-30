American International Group Inc. Sells 4,871 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRG opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,201.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

