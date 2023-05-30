American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Range Resources worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Insider Activity

In other Range Resources news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,094 shares of company stock worth $9,755,245. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

