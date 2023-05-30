American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after purchasing an additional 636,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,186,000 after acquiring an additional 393,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,791 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.97.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,963 shares of company stock worth $14,769,549. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

